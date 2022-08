POLICE have charged a 43-year-old man with a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, grievous bodily harm with intent and threats to kill.

He is expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, August 29.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a police spokesperson said.



The charge is related to a serious assault in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry yesterday, Sunday, August 28.