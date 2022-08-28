Man sustains slash wound injuries to face

Man sustains slash wound injuries to face
Sunday 28 August 2022

DETECTIVES investigating a serious assault which occurred at the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) have arrested a man.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith said: “It was reported to police that a man in his 30s had been assaulted at a house in the area at around 5am.

"The male was taken to hospital and treated for slash wound injuries to his face following the incident.

 “A 43 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"He is currently assisting police with their enquiries.

 “This assaulted occurred in the centre of the village of Ballymagorry and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 483 28/08/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/. ”

