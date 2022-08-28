Fiona 'humbled and grateful' at decision to name Belfast bridge after Noah

FIONA Donohoe says the news that a bridge in Belfast is to be named after her beloved son, Noah, is a "beautiful and fitting" tribute to him.

The Lagan Gateway bridge links the Lagan towpath and the Annadale Embankment in Stranmillis.

A proposal to name the bridge in memory of the teenager was taken at a meeting of the Strategic Policy and Resources committee at Belfast City Council last week, and comes after the public were asked to suggest a name for the new 83-metre structure.

More than 1,500 suggestions were sent in to name it in Noah's memory.

The matter is expected to be brought before a meeting of the full council next month for ratification.

In a statement issued via her solicitors at KRW Law, Fiona expressed her gratitude to the public.

"On behalf of Noah we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him," she said.

"It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

"That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city, is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful."

Fourteen year-old Noah, whose mum and wider family are originally from the Lisnafin area of the town, was found in a storm drain in North Belfast, six days after he went missing in 2020.

Police say there was no foul play and a post-mortem examination found that the St Malachy's College pupil had died as a result of drowning.

His family continue to press for answers over his death and are calling for the release of all files relating to the police investigation, amid a police bid to have some information redacted on files during the inquest process via a Public Interest Immunity (PII) certificate - a move which the coroner will ultimately rule on.

Coroner Joe McCrisken will see all the material in unredacted form before having the final say on whether to approve the police request.

Several protests against the PII have taken place in recent weeks, including a demonstration here in Strabane and a protest in Belfast attended by thousands.

A final decision on the PII application is expected to be made during a private hearing listed September 1 ahead of Noah’s inquest, scheduled for November 28.