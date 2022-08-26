Sion Mills to host 'Last Saturday' demonstration

SION Mills will be the setting for this year's Last Saturday demonstration as the Royal Black Institution marks the finale of the parading season.

The village has been selected as one of six locations to host this year's parade this Saturday, August 27, with others taking place in Bangor, Ballyclare, Dromore, Killylea and Portrush.

Omagh Royal Black District Chapter No 4 is the host for the Co Tyrone demonstration with Omagh, Strabane and Castlederg districts taking part in the parade, which will include a wreath-laying ceremony at the village War Memorial.

County Fermanagh Grand Master Tom Elliott and Imperial Grand Chaplain Raymond Adams will be among the platform speakers.

Twenty-five preceptories and 27 bands will take part, with the procession forming at 12noon, moving off at 12.30pm, and the return parade due at 3pm.

The assembly area beside the Linen Green will also be used as the demonstration field.

According to the application lodged with the Parades Commission, 800 participants are expected to take part with an estimated 3,000 spectators in attendance.

Among the participating bands listed are Cowan Memorial Flute Band, Bro John Sayers Memorial Accordion Band, Moyne Pipe Band, Ardress Accordion Band, Tubrid Pipe Band, Cloughfin Pipe Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Red Hand Defenders Flute Band Newtownstewart, Mountjoy Pipe Band, Seskinore Pipe Band, Ballindarragh Accordion Band, Plumbridge Pipe Band, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band, Reaghan Pipe Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Glendermott Valley Flute Band, Eden Defenders Flute Band, Barron Accordian Band, Garvetagh Pipe Band, Ardbarron Pipe Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Kirlish Pipe Band, Whitehouse Pipe Band, Killen Pipe Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band Old Boys, Kilclean Pipe Band, Strawletterdallon Pipe Band and Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson, said: "The Last Saturday celebrations are a glorious expression of culture, marking a flagship day in the annual parading season.

“We are expecting tens of thousands of supporters to turn out at the six major venues now that there are no restrictions in place due to COVID regulations, as was the case for the past two years.”

He added: “The institution is founded on Christian principles, and services of worship will be held at each venue to underline the ethos and moral values of the Imperial Grand Black Chapter.”