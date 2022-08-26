Show 'n' Shine car show raises funds for charity

A CHARITY modified car show has raised over £400.

The Show 'n' Shine event was held on Sunday, August 14 at Ballycolman Road with all proceeds going towards Cancer Fund for Children.

Organised by the Northwest Modified team, the event was a huge success.

"We would like to thank everyone for supporting our first ever event and helping raise money for Cancer Fund for Children," a spokesperson said.

"We would like to thank everyone who travelled despite the weather warnings given out.

"Thankfully the weather was on our side and it turned out to be a great day.

"It was a great day with great people who we had a laugh with and a chat.

"The cars on show were quality."

Billed as a 'must visit' event for car enthusiasts, a number of trophies were also given out including accolades for car of the show, best modified, best Jap, best German, best kept and best wheels, while there were also raffle prizes.

Charity was the ultimate winner however with a grand total of £435.53 raised.

The spokesperson also thanked all those who helped make the day a success, including sponsors, with plans now being put in motion for a similar event next year.

Check out the Northwest Modified Facebook page for further details.