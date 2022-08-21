No road resurfacing until completion of scheme

RESURFACING of the roads in and around Strabane town centre "would not be an effective use of public funds" given the pending public realm scheme, the Infrastructure Minister has said.

In recent days, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) has refreshed the white lining on the roads within the town, but John O'Dowd says any resurfacing is on hold until the scheme is delivered.

The Minister was responding to a written Assembly question by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

He had asked John O'Dowd "whether his department plans to resurface any of the roads in Strabane town centre, given the delays in progressing the public realm scheme for Strabane."

The planned £7m public realm project will see a major overhaul of the area.

It will also see significant improvements to a number of roads including the realignment of the traffic flows and improvements to a number of junctions and parking areas in and around the town centre area with priority given to traffic travelling between Market Street and Railway Street and a new junction for traffic wishing to turn onto the Derry Road.

Confirming that there are currently no plans for resurfacing schemes due to the proposals, Mr O'Dowd said the works will affect the existing roads network.

"My officials inform me that Derry City and Strabane District Council still hope to progress the public realm scheme in the foreseeable future," he said.

"The works involved in delivering the public realm scheme will affect the condition of the existing roads in the town centre.

"As a result, resurfacing the roads in advance of the proposed scheme would not be an effective use of public funds.

"Until the public realm scheme is constructed the roads in Strabane town centre will continue to be maintained in line with the department’s Road Maintenance Standards for Safety - Limited Service Policy."