Think you know South West College? Think again

SOUTH West College (SWC) is a multi-award winning college with a wide range of industry relevant accredited courses and the largest provision of Further and Higher Education courses outside of Belfast.

If you have just received your exam results, congratulations.

For those who didn’t get the results they were hoping for to get onto their first choice or even for those people who have performed better than expected, South West Colleges registration days this August could be just for you.

These are suitable for both GCSE and A level school leavers.

South West Colleges upcoming registration days will take place at the Dungannon Enniskillen and Omagh campuses on the following dates: August 18 and 19; Higher Education registration days from 9.30am to 3.30pm, August 22; Higher Education clearing day from 9.30am to 3.30pm and August 25 and 26; Further Education and Apprenticeship registration days from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Sharon Pritchard, Student Services manager at SWC said: “Deciding on the next step after leaving school or returning to education can be a daunting and anxious time and young people and parents don’t always know what career courses or learning opportunities are available to them.

"Some people may have performed under their expectations, while others may be unsure about which route to take. The important thing is not to panic.

"Our team of expert careers advisors can talk young people through their individual situations, enabling them to see for themselves what options are available to them.

"We look forward to welcoming you. Telephone 028 82250109 or email admissions@swc.ac.uk or call into your local campus to talk with our expert team."

Apply online today at www.swc.ac.uk