Postal workers to strike for 'dignified, proper pay rise they deserve'

POSTAL services across the district will face disruption later this month as a UK-wide Royal Mail strike will see 115,000 postal workers engage in strike actions in a dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has confirmed workers will take four days of strike action to demand a "dignified, proper pay rise".

Strikes will be held on Friday, August 26, Wednesday 31 and Thursday, September 8 and Friday 9.

The decision follows a recent ballot for strike action, which saw members vote by 97.6 per cent on a 77 per cent turnout to take action.

The union said management responded by imposing a two per cent pay rise, which it believed would lead to a "dramatic reduction" in workers' living standards because of soaring inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: "Nobody takes the decision to strike lightly, but postal workers are being pushed to the brink.

"There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

"We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

"When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758 million in profit and shareholders pocketing £400 million, our members won't accept pleads of poverty from the company.

"Postal workers won't meekly accept their living standards being hammered by greedy business leaders who are completely out of touch with modern Britain.

"They are sick of corporate failure getting rewarded again and again.

"The CWU's message to Royal Mail's leadership is simple - there will be serious disruption until you get real on pay."

In a statement last week, Royal Mail said the decision to strike is an “abdication of responsibility” for the long-term job security of CWU members.

“In more than three months of talks, CWU has failed to engage meaningfully on the business changes required,” it said.

“The negative commercial impact of any strike action will only make pay rises less affordable and could put jobs at risk.

“The CWU has a responsibility to recognise the reality of the situation Royal Mail faces as a business, and to engage urgently on the changes required.

“Royal Mail remains ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent significant inconvenience for customers.

"But any talks must be about both change and pay.”

West Tyrone MLA., Daniel McCrossan, has given his backing to the workers set to commence strike action later this month.

He said postal workers deserved a wage increase that reflects the rising cost of living.

"Royal Mail workers, like many others, are finding it hard to survive with the cost of living crisis spiralling out of control, families’ bills increasing and wages remaining stagnant," he said. "Something has to give.

“Royal Mail made £758 million profit this year and the company should be passing on some of that profit to give staff a pay rise that recognises the difficult situation many people are facing.

"If we are going to deal with the multitude of issues facing our society at the minute then we need to see big businesses passing on their large profits to staff.

“Royal Mail workers have the fully backing of myself and the SDLP in trying to force Royal Mail to act reasonably.

"I would urge Royal Mail to sit down with unions and staff to reach an agreement on a pay deal before strike action commences on August 26.”