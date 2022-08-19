Work begins on site of new Lidl development

CONSTRUCTION of a new flagship store for supermarket giants Lidl is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The German retailer is redeveloping the Strabane Shopping Park site at Branch Road, which it bought for an undisclosed sum in 2018, as well as a neighbouring car sales area and showroom.

Built in 2006, the 3.7 acre site had four retail units which were occupied by Argos, New Look, Peacocks and Menarys/Dorothy Perkins, but following their closures last month to make way for the new development, demolition crews have since moved on-sit to raze those buildings to the ground.

Lidl's plan includes the erection of a supermarket and additional retail unit, access, landscaping and associated site works, with the planned store measuring at 2,082 sq metres with a 1,420 sq metre sales floor.

Planning documents contained with the planning application had stated that the other retail unit will most likely be home to a clothing or footwear operator - although it is still not yet known who will occupy it.

A report brought before planners on Derry City and Strabane District Council in June 2021 stated: "The proposal involves redevelopment of the site involving the demolition of existing buildings and erection of supermarket and retail unit, access, landscaping and associated site works.

"The proposal includes two existing sites one which is occupied by retail units and the other which is occupied by a car sales area and showroom.

"There will be a reduction from three existing access into the site to two accesses – one from Branch Road and one from Main Street.

"There will be a total of 167 car parking spaces for the entire site for both the supermarket and retail unit (124 for Lidl and 43 for the retail unit).

"The parking includes for five spaces for parent and child, five disabled parking spaces and one bicycle spaces.

"The proposal also includes hard and soft landscaping including an area of public realm to frame views of the site from Main Street and across the river."

The major development is estimated to represent an investment of more than £7 million, while the company has also previously confirmed that its expansion will see ten new jobs created in addition to the 19 jobs Lidl support in its current location in the town at Bradley Way.

Asked by this newspaper for an update on the plans, a Lidl spokesperson said: "We look forward to starting construction on our new store in Strabane in the coming weeks, with the view to opening the store in spring 2023."

The supermarket was also asked to comment on its plans for the future of its current store once the move is complete, but it did not comment.

Lidl's decision to relocate has caused controversy, resulting in the loss of dozens of jobs at the site with many of the stores now closed.

Of the four former tenants, only Argos has secured an alternative premise in the town centre.

Menarys confirmed their closure, New Look also closed with the loss of 20 jobs and Peacocks, while now closed, has closed and continues to remain tightlipped on its long-term future.

In recent days it has now emerged that despite concluding a redundancy process with its workers, New Look could potentially return to the town having reportedly expressed an interest in a possible new location.