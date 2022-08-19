Events to be held in memory of young Jake

TWO special events are being held in memory of a Castlederg schoolboy who passed away at just eight years-old.

Jake Rankin, son of Daryl and Shalane, tragically passed away last year on August 22 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour nine months previously.

A pupil of Edwards Primary School, young Jake loved nothing more than working in the outdoors, trucks and lorries.

Ahead of his first anniversary, a memorial concert featuring some of the top names on the country music scene, will be held in his hometown.

The event is taking place in Albert Street car park on Saturday, August 20 from 7pm to 11pm.

Set to be compered by 'The Wee Man From Strabane', Hugo Duncan, the concert will also feature a host of talented acts including Lee Matthews, The Logues and Claudia Buckley.

Described as a "special wee boy", Jake continues to inspire others after his passing.

All proceeds from the concert are going to a charity called Helping Hand which is connected with the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, in particular the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, who looked after Jake during his final days.

Tickets are available in Pet Store, Lowry Construction and Bradley’s Chemist in Castleder.

There is limited availability left as tickets are selling fast so get yours before they're all snapped up!

The following day, August 21, a memorial truck run will also take place.

It is starting at Donnell and Ellis yard in Omagh at 2pm sharp.

All truckers are welcome to partake.