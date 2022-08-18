‘Moronic’ behaviour could lead to tragic consequences

VANDALS who continue to interfere with life-saving rings at local waterways have once again been warned of the potentially fatal consequences.

In recent weeks, the safety equipment has been removed from the River Mourne close to Bradley Way in the town, while devices at Moorlough, Sion Mills and the Canal Towpath in Ballymagorry have has also been tampered with in the past.

The Community Rescue Service (CRS) say vandals are continuing to target life-rings and throw lines despite repeated appeals to the public for them to be left alone.

In cases where the life-saving devices cannot be retrieved, they are replaced by at a cost to the CSR, which is charitable organisation.

Speaking of the recent vandalism at Bradley Way, a spokesperson for the Western Division of CRS said: "Unfortunately the foolishness continues.

"Vital life-saving equipment continues to be misplaced and interfered with. What is it going to take for people to wise up!

"Please use your logic before someone is again lost to drowning.

"This river has taken too many lives to date. Please wise up."

The spokesperson added: "Can we ask any fishermen, dog walkers or anyone using the river banks/walkways to please keep an eye and to report to us any interference or missing life saving equipment."

The rescue service has previously warned that the equipment is being routinely targeted and damaged - sometimes beyond use - and are regularly being thrown into the river with rescue service volunteers then required to put their own lives at risk in a bid to retrieve the items.

"Absolutely no words can justify this," the CSR spokesperson added. "And, at a time when we are working with PCSP and the City Centre Initiative to extend availability through additional life-saving equipment at Moorlough, River Mourne and Sion Mills."

The CSR has also urged parents to educate their young people on the importance of the equipment before there is a tragedy.

Strabane independent councillor, Raymond Barr, said those behind the continuing acts of vandalism must think of the potential consequences of their actions.He said the warning is particularly pertinent now given the good spell of weather.

"Given the number of lives this river has claimed over the years its hard to comprehend moronic behaviour like this," councillor Barr said.

"The culprits could literally be responsible for the death of a man, woman or child.

"Search and Rescue have to replace this at a financial cost but its the human cost which could be the tragic outcome.

"A lot of people are working hard to try and improve the image of Strabane and with it the lives of its inhabitants but there is a minority intent on dragging the town down,

"Grow up and have a bit of respect for your town and those you share it with."

Police have also warned that interference with the equipment constitutes a criminal offence.

"These are a vital piece of life-saving equipment and should not be removed unless for an emergency," a spokesperson said.

"Please contact police if you have seen anyone removing these life rings or tampering with them."