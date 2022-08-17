Police probing arson attack

Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:10

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson following a car fire in Castlederg has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Police in Strabane are investigating a vehicle fire on Hospital Road in Castlederg during the early hours of Tuesday, August 16.

A police spokesperson said: "Just before 4.30am, it was reported a car was on fire and had sustained significant damage while another vehicle parked close by had also been damaged as a result of the blaze.

"Police and NIFRS attended the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

"Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 186 of 16/08/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

