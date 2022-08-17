Western Trust ease visiting restrictions

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) has announced it is easing its current visiting guidance to hospital sites to allow two visitors to visit at the same time, for one hour per day, per patient from four nominated visitors.

Exceptions continue to apply in some areas.

If the number of COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the local community over the coming weeks, it is hoped that the Trust will move to a further ‘gradual easing’ of restrictions.

This will be reviewed on Monday, September 5.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: "Our Maternity Services will now allow the birthing partner to visit twice daily, and in addition one visit from one other nominated visitor can attend on one of these visits.

"However, consideration will be given outside this in exceptional or individual circumstances. This will also need to be agreed with the midwife in charge.

"Where social distancing is possible, our Neonatal Units will allow both parents or two nominated visitors, to spend as much time with their baby as they wish.

"Parents may also visit together. To reduce risk, nominated visitors cannot be swapped or changed, to minimise the number of people with whom the baby has contact.

"We remain unable to extend visiting to grandparents at present unless in exceptional circumstances.

"Any child admitted to the Children’s Ward can be accompanied by two people (either/both parents or two nominated caregivers from up to two households), at all times for the duration of the stay.

"We would however ask that parents or other nominated visitors swap places (one person at a time at the bedside) to enable us to maintain effective social distancing."

Cancer Services will remain unchanged. This is subject to local discretion in response to individualised risk assessment due to the vulnerability of the patients being cared for in these units.

The spokesperson continued: "The Trust treats the safety of our patients, staff and everyone attending our facilities with the utmost importance and we are therefore emphasising the social responsibility our visitors have by ensuring they please continue with adherence to infection prevention and control measures in our efforts to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 into high risk and vulnerable settings.

"We would also ask that visitors please wear a face mask - covering their nose and mouth - when inside our healthcare facilities, even when in the presence of a patient.

"It is extremely important that any individual displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and take a Lateral Flow Device (LFD) in line with current advice for the general population. Tthey should not visit a hospital.

"Visitors are strongly encouraged to take a Lateral Flow test prior to visiting. It is important that all visitors who undertake LFD testing report the result of their test, irrespective of whether the LFD test is positive, negative or void.

"To report an LFD test result visitors should visit https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result or alternatively phone 119 (free from mobiles and landlines) from 7am to 11pm.

"Visitors should note that despite the latest government guidance that you no longer need to self-isolate from day five , as a precautionary measure, you should avoid contact with people you know to be at higher risk from COVID-19 for ten days, especially those with a weakened immune system and/or in hospital, to make sure you are no longer infectious."

There will also continue to be exceptional circumstances in respect of visiting guidance to the North West Cancer Centre, attending outpatient appointments, maternity scans, neonatal and visiting patients in end of life care.

The spokesperson continued: "We would encourage you to keep in contact with your loved ones via virtual visiting arrangements.

"You can continue to arrange a ‘virtual visit’ with your relative or friend on a smartphone or tablet.

"Our hospitals have access to free Wi-Fi and our staff can help set this up. Please be patient as there continues to be significant staffing pressures at present and our staff will have to prioritise clinical work and patient care at this very busy time.

"For anyone attending any Western Trust hospital or facility, we ask that you continue to work with us and please respect our staff and the guidance they give you at all times.

"There have been incidents where our staff have received verbal abuse and harassment and we would ask everyone to please refrain from such behaviour and remind everyone that we operate a Zero Tolerance policy towards abuse across our Trust. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in relation to all essential recent changes to our visiting arrangements. Your support helps us to provide safer care for your relatives and friends who are currently in hospital."