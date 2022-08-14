Access to dental care must be a priority - McHugh

SINN Féin MLA Maolíosa McHugh has said more needs to be done to ensure people can see a dentist when they need one through the health service.

Responding to the "staggering findings" of a BBC investigation on the number of dental practices that aren’t accepting new patients, the West Tyrone MLA said: "The findings of this investigation are concerning.

"Almost 90 per cent of practices in the North are not accepting either adults or children as new patients

“This is a problems right across the north including here in Strabane.

"My office has had to make representations on behalf of local people who have been unable to access a dentist locally and to secure dental care which they urgently required.

“Ensuring people can see a dentist when they need one through the NHS must be the priority, not based on their ability to pay for private treatment."

He added: "Plans by the Department of Health to develop a scheme to improve access to urgent and emergency dental care for unregistered patients must also be progressed, alongside a strategy for Oral Health.

“We need an Executive up and running now to deliver a clear plan to recruit more dentists and dental nurses.

"The DUP should stop holding that work up and form a government now.”