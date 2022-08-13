Disappointment at delay in Jefferson Court resurfacing scheme

WORK on one of the town's worst road surfaces will not begin until the next financial year, the Infrastructure Minister has confirmed.

The deteriorating surface at Jefferson Court - described by one local councilor as "an absolute disgrace" - has been a major source of frustration for local residents.

John O'Dowd, the interim Infrastructure Minister, has been pressed for action on the matter by West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan.

He had asked the Minister "for a timeline on the resurfacing of the road".

In his reply, Mr O'Dowd explained: "A scheme to resurface the carriageway at Jefferson Court is included within the department’s two year maintenance programme.

"It is currently scheduled to be progressed during the 2023/24 financial year, subject to sufficient funding being made available.

"In the intervening period my officials will continue to carry out periodic inspections of this development and action for repair any defects which meet the intervention thresholds defined in our current maintenance policies."

Derg SDLP councillor, Steven Edwards, has been lobbying for action on the road and says he can see no reason why the works have been excluded from the 2022/23 programme.

He fears the current state of the road will be exacerbated during the forthcoming winter months.

“The roads are Jefferson Court are an absolute disgrace," councillor Edwards commented.

"They are a patch work of botched repair jobs accumulated over the last number of years.

“Residents are rightly frustrated and I’ve been working on this for over two years now.

"While a legal issue stalled any resurfacing works, this has now been resolved.

"There’s no valid reason why this work was excluded from the 2022/23 works programme.

He added: “The Minister has confirmed it will be included in next year's work.

"My fear is that come winter the roads will deteriorate even more not only impacting residents with vehicles but also pedestrians walking on the streets and footpaths.

“I have again raised the need for immediate resurfacing works and I’m awaiting a response.”