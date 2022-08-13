Derry and Strabane Council top in NI for recycling rates and user satisfaction

DERRY City and Strabane District Council recycling services have scored the highest satisfaction rating in Northern Ireland in a newly released poll.

They are the top local authority in Northern Ireland with 88 per cent of householders expressing satisfaction with how they are asked to recycle - an increase of 5 per cent since the poll was last conducted in 2019.

The high satisfaction rating correlates with the council area boasting the highest rate of household recycling per capita.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, praised council officers for their high rating.

"This exceptionally high satisfaction rating is testament to the many campaigns and initiatives we have rolled out in recent years to encourage households to reduce their waste and sort it correctly before disposal," she said.

"Schemes such as the reusable blue bag for household recycling waste and combining garden and food waste in the roll-out of the larger brown bins have offered householders clear and simple ways to decrease the amount of waste going to land-fill and avoid waste contamination with non-recyclable items.

"I would like to congratulate council officers on this high rating and equally commend householders across the city and district for their conscientious and disciplined application of our messaging which has also seen us top the charts for recycling figures."

The survey also demonstrated that in council areas where household recyclables can be combined with glass, householders were on average 82 per cent happy with their glass collection method.

Joseph Doherty, managing director of Re-Gen Waste added: "The survey results indicate that by prioritising simplicity and convenience Derry City and Strabane District Council is benefiting from a rising level of household recycling.

"Local authorities need to encourage the maximum number of people to recycle the maximum volume of materials.

"The councils we work with in Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales tell us that household friendly schemes such as combining recyclables in one bin are much preferable to residents than any pre-sort scheme using smaller containers or bind and that it's clearly working for Derry and Strabane's recycling rates."