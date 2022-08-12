Further police searches in Strabane

Further police searches in Strabane
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

news@strabanewekely.co.uk

Friday 12 August 2022 8:58

DETECTIVES from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform colleagues, conducted a search of a property in the Park Road area of Strabane today, Thursday, August 11. 

A police spokesperson said: "The search is part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the new IRA. 

"One item was seized during the search and removed for further examination.

"We understand the impact our search activity can have upon the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support as we work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity. 

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and would encourage anyone with information about their activities to contact police.

"Anyone with information/concerns about illegal activity or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. 

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Strabane Weekly News

31 Abercorn Square, Strabane

BT82 8AQ

Tel: 028 7188 6869