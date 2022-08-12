MLAs join forces to urge the Education Authority to stop 'dithering' over former school site

TWO West Tyrone MLAs have have united in their call to urge the Education Authority (EA) to stop "dithering" of the future of the Strabane Academy grounds.

The Liskey Road site has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since the school's move to a new multi-million pound campus on Derry Road in 2020.

An arson attack on derelict building within the grounds last month caused widespread damage, fuelling fears for the future of the historic Milltown House and Gatehouse buildings on the site.

The incident was the latest in a string of reported fires and vandalism at the site, while there have also been reports of young people gaining access to the site and using it as a drinking den.

In the wake of the fire, local politicians have called for immediate steps to secure the former school grounds, with the EA subsequently confirming it has since "introduced additional temporary security measures to ensure that no further damage is caused."

While the main building and portacabins have been demolished, the historic Milltown House and Gatehouse remain.

Their close association with the renowned hymn-writer Cecil Frances Alexander, who composed classics such as ‘All Things Bright and Beautiful' and 'Once in Royal David's City', has led to calls for the site to be protected and brought into community use.

The SDLP's Daniel McCrossan and the DUP's Tom Buchanan have now written a joint letter to EA chief executive, Sara Long regarding the future of the site following a recent meeting organised by Strabane History Society which they both attended and agreed to work together to lobby the EA.

In the missive, they say: "The site has been vacant since 2019, and has recently been vandalised with buildings being set fire to and destroyed

"Both the current Minister Michelle McIlveen and the previous Minister Peter Weir have given a written commitment to protect and preserve the historical buildings and the Education Authority has been considering a future use for the site.

"Last September, officers briefed that the EA were considering a use for the site for EOTAS. The Minister has confirmed this in correspondence since.

"However, 11 months later, and three years after the site became vacant, a decision has still not been made.

"We are of the view that these delays are unacceptable and are increasing the possibility that these building will be lost to the local community.

"We need the Education Authority to decide, quickly.... We cannot risk losing this asset because of dithering or indecision by the Education Authority."

The MLAs are now urging the EA to make its intentions "known urgently".

In a joint statement issued to this newspaper on the matter, they said: "What worries both of us is that this site has been empty for three years and the Education Authority have still not decided what they want to do with it.”

“For 11 months, they have been evaluating whether EOTAS provision (Education Other Than At School) would be suitable.

"They are dithering over making a decision.”

The MLAs added: "Our preference would be to see a Community Asset Transfer to the council so that the local community could use this site.

"That is what our councillors are lobbying for.

“We have written to the Education Authority urging them to make a decision.

"We are of the view that these delays are unacceptable and are increasing the possibility that these building will be lost to the local community through vandalism."