Get your walking boots on and discover the beauty of the Sperrins Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

GET your walking boots ready for the first Sperrins Walking Programme taking place September 2022 and March 2023 across the Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural beauty (AONB).

The programme, developed and delivered by The Sperrins Partnership and outdoor experts Far and Wild, is designed to help walkers of all abilities to enjoy this beautiful landscape as well as promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Sperrins Walking participants will not only enjoy discovering a destination filled with unique tourism experiences, but a great choice of walks ranging from leisurely strolls to more demanding longer walks, all in small groups, guided by experienced leaders.

The Sperrins Walking Programme and dates are:

Causeway Coast and Glens, September 3 and 4: Explore the natural and human history in the Northern Sperrins with two challenging walks looking at late Bronze Age to current day heritage.

Walks include Banagher Dam and Donald’s Hill to Sconce Fort.

Derry City and Strabane, September 17 and 18: Sperrins and Killeter features a wide variety of walks including Balix Boardwalk and Loop, Craignamaddy Loop, Carnanelly-Oughtmore- Goles, Leitrim Hill, Derg Lodge to the Derg River, Carrickaholten- Golandun McHugh-Causeway.

Mid Ulster, September 24 and 25: In co-operation with Embrace Tours and local guides, the heartland of Mid-Ulster offers some exciting and significant walking routes.

Walks include Glenaruddagh Mt, Davagh Forest, Moydamlaght Forest to Glenshane Pass over Mullaghmore, Moydamlaght Forest looped walk to Eagle’s Rock.

Fermanagh and Omagh, March 25 and 26: One of the first programmed walks for the 2023.

Walks include Gortin Lakes, Mullaghcarn, Tattynure to Bessy Bell, Sloughan Glen and Bollaght Mt.

Chair of the Sperrins Partnership, councillor Dan Kelly, who sits on Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “We are very pleased to announce the inaugural Sperrins Walking Programme of events.

"This is the first time the four councils that make up the Sperrins Partnership have come together to deliver a range of walks for all abilities to enjoy throughout the beautiful Sperrin Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), while also promoting health, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

"The Sperrins Walking Programme encourages everyone to get out and get active while at the same time affording participants the opportunity to absorb the beauty of one of the most spectacular and undiscovered locations in the island of Ireland.

"I would encourage everyone to use this opportunity to get out, get active and enjoy our wonderful countryside.”

Lawrence McBride from Far and Wild commented: "The Sperrins is a diverse upland environment and superb location for walking in the heart of historic Ulster.

"It is also a living and working landscape, where people dwell and earn their livelihoods and have done since neolithic times.

"This makes it a fascinating destination for visiting and local walkers alike, replete with natural and human heritage for over 8,000 years.

"We are delighted to be back leading walks across four areas of the greater Sperrins hills, and engaging local communities and other excellent walk leaders to help deliver an insightful and fulfilling program."

For further information on the Sperrins Walking programme and to book your place visit: https://farandwild.org/land/

Or, visit:

https://www.sperrinspartnershipproject.com/

sperrins-walking-festival/