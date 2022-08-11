Interim flood alleviation scheme for Ballycolman to begin next month

WORK on an 'interim solution' to the flooding problem in the Ballycolman Estate area will begin next month, the Infrastructure Minister has announced.

The announcement of the temporary flood alleviation scheme comes in the wake of the recent flooding which caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to homes in the area.

Torrential rain caused manholes to erupt and gullies to overflow sending gallons of dirty water hurtling into residential properties leaving a trail of destruction in its wake, with many homeowners in the area flooded for a third time since 2020.

Homes were submerged in up to eight inches of floodwater subsequently destroying floors, appliances and possessions.

During a tense meeting with residents in the aftermath, Minister John O'Dowd was told that as well as the monetary loss, the ongoing problem is taking its toll mentally with many living in fear each time it rains.

Mr O'Dowd gave a commitment to bring forward the required work to prevent the flooding of homes.

He has now confirmed work will begin which will see excess water re-directed away from homes at the bottom of the estate and towards the council-owned land at the new Melvin Arena instead.

“Following my visit I wrote to the Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey seeking her Department’s approval in connection with a short term solution being actively progressed in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC)," the Minister said.

“The short-term intervention to provide flood relief to the houses under threat of flooding requires the temporary use of DCSDC lands and this required approval from the Department for Communities.

“I am pleased to announce that Minister Hargey has granted my department and the council permission to facilitate access to the lands and this will allow progression of the works in advance of the formal completion of the legal agreement.

“My officials and council officials will progress the signing of the legal agreement in parallel with these works so that it will be in place upon completion of, or shortly after, the short- term solution is in place.

"I can also confirm that my department is in a position to commence these construction works later his month and this will considerably reduce the risk of in-house flooding to properties at Ballycolman."

A long-term measure - subject to funding - is also in the pipeline.

“I also fully recognise the need to introduce viable longer term solutions as swiftly as possible to reduce the impacts of further flooding," Mr O'Dowd added.

"That is why my department is taking forward, where possible, a number of flood alleviation proposals in various locations across the North, including Drumahoe, Eglinton and Derry City."

Welcoming the announcement, Strabane Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, said: "This is fantastic news which will be met with great relief by the long-suffering residents at the bottom of the Ballycolman Estate who have been repeatedly flooded over recent years.

“John O'Dowd has kept to his word!

“When he visited the Ballycolman and meet with the residents affected, he committed to do everything in his power to prioritise the delivery of this short-term term flood alleviation scheme.

“Just over a week later, the DfI Minister has delivered on what he said he would do and ensured that the outstanding statutory and legal processes have been expedited to enable this scheme to begin this month which will considerably reduce the risk of in-house flooding to properties at Ballycolman.

“I also welcome the Minister's acknowledgement of the need to introduce viable longer term solutions as swiftly as possible to reduce the impacts of further flooding."

While also welcoming the news, West Tyrone SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan, said there is a need for the permanent solution to be progressed.

“The residents of the Ballycolman Estate have been suffering due to flooding for far too long," he commented.

"Families have been left living in fear every time there’s a spell of heavy rain with numerous instances of homes being damaged and possessions ruined over the years.

"People have shelled out significant sums repairing damage only to have to go through it all again months or years later.

“I welcome that a temporary solution is being put in place to prevent an immediate repeat of the flooding we saw in this area last month, but what families in this area need are long-term solutions to ensure that they never have to go through this again.

“Last year SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced a £500,000 commitment for a long-term solution to flooding measures in this area which would have been completed sometime next year.

"Minister O’Dowd needs to reaffirm his commitment to carrying out the work of the previous Minister and ensuring that nobody in this area has to suffer from extensive flooding again.”