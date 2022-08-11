Fans savour cricketing success

THERE'S a palpable buzz in Ballymagorry this week as the village celebrates its cricketing success.

Fox Lodge Cricket Club brought home silverware - not once but twice - in three days thanks to the heroics of its men's and ladies teams.

First up, the ladies claimed the North West Women's Senior Cup for the fourth time in five years last Wednesday evening when they met Eglinton at Strabane Park.

Then, over the course of two days on Friday and Saturday, the Foxies claimed a historic first North West Senior Cup with a win over Newbuildings in front of a huge crowd of supporters in the sunshine at Eglinton.

A record crowd attended the game with over 2,000 in attendance and almost 20,000 watching the live stream, which the North West Cricket Union (NWCU) said made it "the biggest cup final in Irish cricket!"

Hundreds of delirious Fox Lodge supporters invaded the pitch at the conclusion of the final to celebrate with their heroes as they celebrated the greatest day in the club’s 70-year history - and those celebrations continued over the weekend as the team returned to jubilant scenes at the clubhouse in the village.