O'Dowd commits to progressing A5

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd has affirmed his commitment to progressing the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) scheme.

Coming with a price tag of £1.2 billion, the 85km scheme is a Northern Ireland Executive flagship project which, when complete, will run from Newbuildings bypassing Strabane, Newtownstewart, Omagh, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy before terminating at the existing A5 just south of Aughnacloy.

First mooted back in 2007, it will be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland however it has been beset with delays.

Work had previously been expeced to commence on the first phase between Strabane and Newbuildings in 2021, but the scheme was dealt a further blow following the publication of an interim report from the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC) following the public inquriy held in February and March 2020.

Then SDLP Minister, Nichola Mallon, said she accepted the PAC’s key recommendation regarding the preparation of and consultation on further documents on the topics of flood risk and the consideration of alternatives to the proposed scheme.

A new Environmental Statement Addendum and associated documentation, including a new draft Vesting Order required to mitigate environmental impacts, and updated reports relating to the Habitats Directive for the scheme, then went out to public consultation in May this year.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) portfolio is now held by Sinn Féin's John O'Dowd.

Following a recent meeting on the project with West Tyrone party colleagues Órfhlaith Begley MP and MLAs, Nicola Brogan, Maolíosa McHugh and Declan McAleer, Mr O'Dowd reinforced the Executive's determination to see the scheme through to construction.

“I am determined to do all that I can to progress this significant flagship project," he said.

"This road must be upgraded, first and foremost to improve road safety but also as a strategically important route that will contribute to economic growth and improve connectivity across the island.

"It is vitally important that the A5 project moves forward without further delay.”

The public consultation on a new Environmental Statement Addendum and associated documentation, including a new draft Vesting Order required to mitigate environmental impacts has now concluded.

It is hoped that a reconvened public inquiry into the scheme can take place later this year.

West Tyrone MP., Órfhlaith Begley, welcomed the Minister's commitment to the delivery of the A5 road upgrade following the meeting at Stormont.

“There is widespread support for the delivery of the A5 upgrade and Minister O'Dowd has reiterated the strategic importance of this project for his department in the immediate term," she said.

“The A5 upgrade will improve connectivity between the North West and the rest of the island which is a vital component to attracting investment.

"Above all else, the delivery of this infrastructure is needed to enhance road safety following serious tragedies."

She added: “The A5 project has had several setbacks in recent years which has prevented construction beginning however the Infrastructure Minister has stated that his intention on progressing the road upgrade as well as introducing measures to improve safety in the interim period.

“The Minister confirmed that signage to enhance the safety of the Garvaghy section of the road is being installed tand that a footpath and lighting is also due to be put in place in that area.

“The reconvened A5 public inquiry is due to take place in the autumn and following this time limited inquiry the project should proceed to construction.

"It is positive news that the Minister is bringing focus to this vital piece of infrastructure to ensure there are no further unnecessary delays."

Minister O'Dowd also met with pupils from Sion Mills Primary School on the final day of term to discuss the project.

Primary six and seven pupils invited the Minister to their school as they are working on a Global Citizenship/Rights Respecting school project and are focussing on the Global Goal of ‘Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure’.

They were keen to share their views and ideas with the Minister around improving road safety, the environment and why the A5 scheme should move forward.

See pages 25 to 27 for a special feature on the visit to the school!