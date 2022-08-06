Welcome for ongoing revitalisation works

STRABANE town centre is looking brighter thanks to ongoing revitalisation works being carried out.

Painting improvement works are taking place along Market Street and part of Derry Road in the town, while works have previously been completed at Abercorn Square.

The project represents a total investment of £135,000 with majority funding coming from the Department for Communities (DfC), with a contribution from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The works are being delivered by Council, with support from Strabane BID, with work expected to be completed this month.

Strabane BID have welcomed the initiative.

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, said: "We are delighted to see this investment in our town centre and we thank the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council for the funding and support with this project.

"This is part of a wider series of revitalisation works in Strabane which will make it an even more attractive location for business and investment.

"It will increase footfall and boost the local economy to provide much-needed and much-valued support for our local businesses.

"These painting works will make a significant difference to the streetscape on both Market Street and Derry Road, and Strabane BID would welcome more of the same for other streets within the town."

Headded: "This is a good news story and the first of many planned investments into the town centre which highlights the commitment to delivering for Strabane.

"We will continue to work alongside council and other partners to deliver for our business community and for the town as we move forward through a crucial period in rebuilding the economy locally."

Emma McGill, Strabane town centre development manager said the work has injected life into some of the town's most neglected buildings.

She added: "This investment will revitalise an area of Strabane town that had become largely neglected and we thank the Department for Communities and council for supporting the rejuvenation of this area which will give it a new lease of life and an added vibrancy to shop fronts.

"We support any and all projects which assist us in promoting Strabane as an attractive location to live, work and invest.

"These works are part of a wider programme that will boost the local economy and bring more people into the town centre."