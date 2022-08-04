Councillors agree to name new social housing development 'Evish Square'

COUNCILLORS have agreed to the naming of a new social housing development planned for Strabane.

McGettigan Homes Ltd is planning to develop the former Our Lady of Mercy High School site into 70 homes - 60 houses and ten apartments - with associated private amenity space, landscaping and public open space to inlcude a play park area.

The development will be located on the 2.57 hectare of lands, located north of Evish Road and east of Mount Carmel Heights.

The former school buildings have long been demolished and the site cleared with planning permission granted in March this year.

Proposals for the naming of the development came before elected representatives on the Environment and Regeneration committee last Wednesday.

Two options were on the table - Evish Square and Evish Manor - with councillors told both suggestions comply with Derry City and Strabane District Council's naming policy as they "pertain to the adjacent developments of Evish Heights and Evish Grove."

A report added: "There are no equality, rural needs, clmate change or data protection Implications to council.

"There are no financial, legal, HR, improvement or other implications to council.

"Members are therefore asked to approve Evish Square as the name for the housing development currently under construction at Evish Road, Strabane."

The recommendation was proposed by the SDLP's John Boyle and seconded by the DUP's Maurice Devenney.

It will now go forward for ratification at the monthly meeting.

McGettigan's say the development will deliver a mix of homes, including a blend of three-bedroom and two-bedroom houses, alongside one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The proposals will also see the re-development of the vacant brownfield site for a long-term sustainable use which should also assist in alleviating anti-social behaviour which has disrupted the site for a number of years.