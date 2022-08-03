Teenager arrested in Strabane following police pursuit

POLICE have made an arrest following an incident in Plumbridge last night, Tuesday, August 2.

Officers from Sperrin North Neighbourhood Team were on patrol in the Main Street area of the village at around 8pm where they stopped a grey-coloured Volkswagen Passat.

Enquiries revealed the same vehicle may have been involved in an incident on Letterkenny Road in Derry earlier in the day.

As police were dealing with the incident, the driver of the vehicle drove off.

A police pursuit resulted in the vehicle coming to a stop on Curlyhill Road in Strabane.

Officers, with assistance from the police helicopter, subsequently located and detained a 19-year-old-man who had made off from the vehicle.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and having no driving licence. He remains in custody at this time.

Sergeant Caldwell said: "This is a great example of proactive policing, involving our District Neighbourhood officers and our Air Support Unit."

Police appeal to anyone who may have captured the movements of the Volkswagen Passat prior to, or after 8pm to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1760 of 02/08/22.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/