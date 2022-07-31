OVER forty children enrolled for Mourne Valley Cultural Association's Ulster Scots Summer Scheme and enjoyed a fun-filled week.

Those in attendance participated in a variety of Ulster Scots -themed activities such as drumming, flute, drum major, Highland dancing, tossing the kaber and the wellie, spud and spoon races, cookery and art/craft as well as football and unihoc.

Glenpark Estate was the venue for their trip where Denise from The Ulster Scots Agency invited them into the bawn to learn about The Plantation.

During the day they also enjoyed a tractor ride around the animals and other sites.

A visit to The Den in the Glen completed their activities after a delicious lunch in the restaurant.

"Special thanks to Ann and her team for a very enjoyable day," a spokesperson said.

The Ulster Scots Agency also provided funding for lunch each day and these were supplied by Kate Allison, Sharon's Plaice and Andy's Chippy.