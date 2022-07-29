Tennis Club hosts fun open night

STRABANE Tennis Club kicked off a busy summer programme with a barbecue and tennis evening for all its members.

The club hosts its sessions at Strabane Academy's tennis courts on Derry Road.

The event was the perfect opportunity for members and their families to gather to socialise and enjoy some games

It featured American doubles for the adults and fun games for children.

Elsewhere, during the packed programme over the coming weeks, the junior summer camp for six years plus is taking place from Monday, August 8 until Wednesday, August 10 from 10am to 12 noon.

The cost for club members is £10 and £15 for non-members. Email the club for a booking form.

Social tennis sessions run on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm for 14 years plus. Everyone is welcome.

The first session is free for non-members, with other club sessions on Friday from 6pm to 8pm and Saturday from 10am until 12 noon.

For further details regarding membership or any of the events, email strabanetennisclub@gmail.com