Woman (46) arrested after attemtping to drive away in ambulance

A WOMAN has been arrested after an attempt was made to drive off in an ambulance.

Police in Strabane said they have charged a 46-year-old woman with being in charge with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.

The charges are in relation to an incident in the Brigade Terrace area of Strabane yesterday, Saturday, July 23, during which police were called after the woman allegedly attempted to drive off in an ambulance.

She is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 11.



"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service," a police spokesperson said.