Heartbroken residents left counting the cost of flooding

CLEAN-up operations are continuing today as home and business owners across the district count the cost in the wake of yesterday's downpours which brought flash flooding to many areas.

Torrential rain on Saturday evening caused manholes to erupt and gullies to overflow sending gallons of water hurtling into residential and commercial properties leaving a trail of destruction.

Known hotspots in the town were flooded once again, including Ballycolman Estate, Bridgend and Carlton Drive, with long-suffering residents facing yet more heartache.

For residents of Ballycolma, it's the third time in two years their homes have been gutted.

In the town centre numerous businesses, including a number of public houses, were submerged in water with the repair bill in most cases expected to run into thousands of pounds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland from midday until 9pm.

Police have reminded drivers in the Derry and Strabane areas to take extreme caution.

"There are a number of roads flooded and impassable," a spokesperson said.

"Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential."