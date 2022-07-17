Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 17 July 2022 22:22
Here's the weather forecast for Monday, July 18 from the Met Office
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Trust seeking solution to phlebotomy testing in Strabane
Five-star England end Northern Ireland's Euro campaign
Red Caps miss out on final spots
Finn to represent Ireland at European Under 18 Championships
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Strabane Weekly News
31 Abercorn Square, Strabane
BT82 8AQ
Tel: 028 7188 6869