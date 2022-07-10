Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 10 July 2022 22:49
Here's the UK weather forecast for Monday, July 11 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Three arrested following incident in Castlederg
Northern Ireland suffer defeat in Euro 2022 opener
Finn to represent Ireland at European Under 18 Championships
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Second Irish title for Daithi!
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Strabane Weekly News
31 Abercorn Square, Strabane
BT82 8AQ
Tel: 028 7188 6869