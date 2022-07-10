Three arrested following incident in Castlederg
POLICE in Castlederg have arrested three men following an incident within the vicinity of The Diamond in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, July 10.
"A 17-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers," a spokesperson said.
"A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and a 14-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
"All three remain in custody at this time."