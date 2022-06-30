Funding secured for summer scheme in Sion Mills

SION Mills Community Association are celebrating news that it has received funding from the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's (NIHE) Community Cohesion Fund to assist run their annual summer scheme.

Funding has been awarded to to the local group for the two week programme for children aged five to 12 years old.

Sion Mills Community Association has been running since 1993 and is staffed by six volunteers.

The Association was set up at a public meeting in the local school after it was evident that the community was struggling to provide support to local families and their children, senior citizens and general village regeneration issues such as street lights, housing issues and environmental improvements.

The summer scheme and integral part of the Association has been running successfully for over 20 years will over 50 children attending.

This year’s summer scheme will offer a wide range of creative, physical and engaging activities on site at the Community Hall for the children of the village to partake and enjoy indulging in arts and crafts, sports, sweet treats, circus school, kidz fun farm and much more.

It will operate from July 4 to 8 and August 1 to 5 between 2pm to 4pm at the Association's premises at 2 Garden Road in the village.

Salome Preston, chairperson, Sion Mills Community Association said: "We are delighted to have received this funding from NIHE Community Cohesion Fund for the children of the village.

"For some kids this is what their summer holidays is about having fun with their friends in a safe and welcoming environment.

"We will offer a wide range of fun and interactive activities with an end of week trip away which their parents can also come along making it a family fun day out for all.”

Eddie Breslin, Good Relations officer, NIHE added: "We are pleased that the Community Cohesion Fund can assist Sion Mills Community Association Summer Scheme this year and provide a unique and engaging summer scheme for the children of Sion Mills, encouraging community cohesion, social engagement and aid to increase community spirit."