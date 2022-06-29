Strabane student awarded Eileen Cairns Scholarship Cup

A STRABANE student has spoken of her pride in being awarded a scholarship in memory of a local woman who dedicated 30 years of her life to teaching at the North West Regional College (NWRC).

Lorraine Moore-McLaughlin, has been named the first-ever recipient of the ‘The Eileen Cairns Scholarship’ and received the accolade at the College's recent Best in FE (Further Education) celebrations.

Mum-of-three Lorraine, who completed the CACHE Level 3 CCLD (Children’s Care, Learning and Development) Diploma at the Strabane Campus, was among more than 240 students whose achievements were celebrated after completing courses at one of NWRC’s five main campuses.

Full story in this week's paper.