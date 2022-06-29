Maguire returns to UK Athletics as technical director

UK Athletics (UKA) have confirmed that Strabane man, Stephen Maguire, has been been appointed to the role of technical director and will be returning to the organisation from September.

The appointment will see Maguire assume leadership responsibility for oversight of the World Class Performance programme and be responsible for ensuring the new direction including increasing levels of support and engagement with athletes as UKA moves towards Paris and Los Angeles in 2024 and 2028 respectively.

He is re-joining UKA after a gap of almost two years where he headed up sprints and relays and will commence his new role in September.

Mark Munro, interim CEO for UKA said: “We are pleased to be able to make this announcement today confirming this key position that is vital for the support of athletes and personal coaches.

“The appointment of the technical director role is one we are delighted with and feel gives us the best person to lead the programme towards Paris and Los Angeles.

"We were mindful of ensuring we could make progress as soon as this summer’s championships concluded, and it is a significant boost for the World Class Programme that we can confirm his appointment now ahead of a September start.

“Stephen brings great experience and an excellent track record within high performance athletics.

"It is another piece in the jigsaw as we continue to prioritise more effective support to athletes and coaches on the World Class Performance programme.”