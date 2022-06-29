Housing plan for former PSNI Station site

Housing plan for former PSNI Station site

The vacant police station in Castlederg.

Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

THE site of the former police station in Castlederg could be transformed into a new housing development, the Strabane Weekly News has learned.

The now vacant station - located on Castlefin Road at the entrance to the town - was decommissioned in 2013 and has been put up for sale.

The Housing Executive has now expressed an interest in developing the site for social housing.

For full details, see this week's edition.

