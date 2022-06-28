Wednesday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Tuesday 28 June 2022 21:55
Here's the UK weather forecast for Wednesday, June 29, courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Countdown underway to Twelfth of July celebrations
Coleraine duo named in Northern Ireland UEFA Women’s Euro squad
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Second Irish title for Daithi!
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Local athletes clinch gold in Fab 5 Series
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Strabane Weekly News
31 Abercorn Square, Strabane
BT82 8AQ
Tel: 028 7188 6869