Police appeal after man sustains slash wounds

DETECTIVES are investigating an incident in Carlton Drive in Strabane this afternoon, Monday, June 27, during which a man was injured.



Police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after midday.

Upon arrival, a man, aged in his twenties, who had sustained a number of slash-type wounds to his body was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street.

NIAS transferred the male victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.



An investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.



Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "If you witnessed what occurred or, if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us."



The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27/06/22.



Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/