Funding windfall for local community groups

SEVERAL community groups across the Strabane area are among those benefitting from more than £5.8 million announced by The National Lottery Community Fund.

In total, 17 projects across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are among the recipients.

These include a number of sporting and community organisations.

1st Strabane Scout Group is using a £10,000 grant to create a digital hub to teach members and the wider community how to use digital equipment and connect digitally, including learning about online safety.

Elsewhere, Strabane Health Improvement Project (SHIP) has been allocated a £10,000 grant to deliver health and wellbeing activities for the community.

The project will build relationships, improve the garden facilities at its Ballycolman allotments site and help people to make better health choices to improve their health and wellbeing.

Glenelly Development Trust in Plumbridge is using a £10,000 grant to transform a disused space into an accessible community garden and allotments.

The project will improve wellbeing and bring the local community together.

Strabane District Young Farmers Club is using a £7,125 grant to help the club to restart social and wellbeing activities following the pandemic.

It is also utilising the funds to carry out essential maintenance to the club hall in Victoria Bridge.

In Newtownstewart, the Two Castles Community Development Association (2CCDA) is using a £10,000 grant to develop systems, process and plans to help them deliver more programmes and activities for the local area in response to demand post pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Old Library Trust - which is based in the city - is using a £499,360 grant to support people with dementia and to progress the Derry City and Strabane District Council area as a dementia-friendly region.

Over three years the group will develop their DEEDS project (Dementia Engaged and Empowered in Derry & Strabane) which supports people living with dementia, their carers and family members.

"The project will reduce isolation and develop skills through run social engagement groups, support groups, a carers education programme, seasonal events, workshops and volunteer training," a spokesperson said.

"The project, which works with partner organisations to support people in rural and urban areas across the council area, will also expand their services to Omagh and Enniskillen."

This latest round of funding comes as The National Lottery Community Fund reviews how it awards grants in Northern Ireland.

Communities are facing fresh challenges and opportunities, and they want to involve all communities in conversations about funding to understand what these are and how they can support communities better.

Paul Sweeney, The National Lottery Community Fund’s NI chair, said: "Congratulations to all those awarded grants.

"It is inspiring to see the wide range of activity that organisations are carrying out to help local people.

“We are currently thinking about what our grant making will look like between now and 2030 and we want to ensure communities across Northern Ireland help shape the future of how we invest money.

"We intend to do this by listening, learning and responding to ideas and suggestions.

“Please get in touch and tell us your views. We really want to hear from everyone, not just those who have benefitted from National Lottery funding in the past.”

To give your views on what is important in your community to help shape the future of National Lottery funding, email YourViewsNI@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk or telephone 028 9055 1455.