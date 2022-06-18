Strawberry Fair to make a welcome return!

THE popular Strawberry Fair in Sion Mills is making a welcome return to the village this weekend.

The event, one of the highlights in the district's social calendar, returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

Set to take place this Saturday, all the fun begins at 1.30pm in the Church Field, Melmount Road.

There will be all of the popular fun fair attractions including the fancy dress parade with the ‘Strawberry Princess’, the bonny baby competition, bouncy castle, swing boats, a dog show, rickety wheel, mini auction, a plant stall, raffle and much more!

There will also be treats galore with cakes, burgers, teas, minerals and of course, strawberry and cream, also available.

Throughout the day there will also be music.

It's sure to be a fun-filled day for all the family and Rev Jonathan McFarland, one of the organisers, is looking forward to the event and hopes there will be a large turnout.

"It's that time of year again. The Parish of Urney invites you to visit Church Field in Sion Mills, on Saturday, June 18 for the now traditional and hugely popular Strawberry Fair.

"There'll be lots to do and lots to enjoy for the whole family."