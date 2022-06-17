Strabane all set for bumper Summer Jamm celebration

IT'S all happening in Strabane this weekend as Summer Jamm makes a welcome return bringing music and entertainment back to the streets this Saturday.

With high numbers of visitors expected in the town a number of measures will be in place to help traffic flow smoothly and people are advised to plan ahead for the best Summer Jamm experience.

A number of roads will be closed to traffic and motorists are being advised there may be some delays and to avoid the town centre to help minimise congestions.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, said she was looking forward to a bumper weekend for the local economy.

“Summer Jamm is always a great draw for visitors, and it’s fantastic to see the event return with all the benefits it brings to the local economy," she said.

"This year features a fantastic programme of activities and entertainment for all ages and I’m really looking forward to getting out and about to meet the people of Strabane in my role as Mayor.

“We are expecting lots of people in the town centre on Saturday so I would really appeal to people to please follow the advice and check out the traffic and travel information before they visit.

"I hope everyone really enjoys the celebrations.”

The following roads will be closed to traffic or have traffic restrictions in place for the event between the hours of 7am and 7pm on Saturday: Railway Street; Main Street; Castle Street and Castle Place.

Traffic diversions will be in place with alternative routes clearly signposted in accordance with the PSNI's Traffic Management Plans.

Road closures and diversions will be kept to the minimum length necessary to ensure safety, but motorists are advised that there may be some delays during the day so please leave extra time for your journey.

Drivers are advised to use town centre car parks and the designated disabled parking spaces.

All the action will take place at a range of venues and a number of hubs will host a wide array of activities throughout the festival, including the Alley Theatre, Railway St, Castle St, Abercorn Square, Castle Place.

Enjoy live music, traditional games, amusements, animation, cultural activities and even a petting zoo, or why not hone your circus skills with some expert tuition?

Tantalise the tastebuds with a visit to Castle Street Food Quarter, where you can sample everything from ice cream to curry, with plenty of fun activities to enjoy while you eat, from arts and crafts to henna tattoos.

The event has major support from the local business community providing a fantastic opportunity to showcase the town centre and to bring people together for a community celebration like no other.

This year Strabane BID are collaborating with businesses on a special Love Strabane event, showcasing the very best of all Strabane has to offer as well as one off promotions to highlight some of the diverse range of products and services locally available.

It's always a busy day for local business, and a great platform for traders to connect with new audiences.

You can find out more about the full Strabane Summer Jamm programme and all the traffic and travel information at:

www.derrystrabane.com/summerjamm