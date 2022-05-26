Strabane SuperValue among the winners at Musgrave awards

FOUR County Tyrone stores, including SuperValu Strabane, are celebrating after being commended at the Musgrave Northern Ireland Store of the Year Awards.

Back for the first time since 2019, the event saw Musgrave NI celebrate and recognise the achievements, hard work and dedication of its retail partners across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE retail brands.

MACE Dolan’s in Kildress scooped the gold award in the MACE over 1,800 sq ft category before going on to claim the title of MACE Store of the Year.

The store has undergone several developments over recent years and has transitioned to a fantastic Store of the Future.

Attracting high levels of local and passing trade, the introduction of an off sales and Frank and Honest coffee has contributed to its success.

In Newmills, MACE McFarland’s won gold in the MACE under 1,800 sq ft category while in Cookstown, Centra Conway’s Dunman was a finalist in the Newcomer of the Year category.

The awards also saw SuperValu Strabane clinching the crown for Fundraising Store of the Year for charity partner Action Cancer.

Congratulating all the finalists, Trevor Magill, managing director of Musgrave in Northern Ireland said: “The Musgrave Store of the Year Awards are a part of a continuous drive to maintain the highest possible standards across our retail brands.

"We were delighted to hold the event once again and are proud to recognise the hard work and dedication of our retail partners as well as our Musgrave owned stores from across Northern Ireland, who are redefining convenience retail.

“Our stores are at the very heart of communities across Northern Ireland and are dedicated to delivering the best in customer service.

"I thank all of our retailers who work tirelessly to set themselves apart from competitors through hard work, passion and commitment to excellence.”

The awards, which were hosted by radio presenter Pete Snodden and held at the Slieve Donard Hotel, showcase and recognise all of Musgrave’s retailers in Northern Ireland across the SuperValu, Centra and MACE brands.

Finalists are selected following several rigorous rounds of performance and standards audits, with the highest accolade being ‘Store of the Year’.