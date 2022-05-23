Three men arrested in connection with aggravated burglary

DETECTIVES from Strand Road have arrested three men as part of their investigation into an aggravated burglary at a house in Castlederg last month.



The men, aged 28, 32 and 46 years old, were arrested following a search operation in the wider Omagh area earlier today (Monday, May 23).



The 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson. The 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to a vehicle and aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson, aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and taking a vehicle without authority.

All three men remain in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.



Detectives continue to appeal for information about the incident, which occurred on April 5.

Shortly after 6pm, a number of masked men armed with weapons, including a sledge hammer, forced entry to a house in Drumnabey Park.

The male occupant was chased by the intruders and consequently injured his leg fleeing from them.

The occupant’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was taken during the incident and later located burnt out in the Folliard Road area of Sions Mills.



Detective Inspector Finlay said: “As we continue with our enquiries, I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area that evening, or have any dash cam footage which could assist us, to call 101, and quote reference number 1362 of 05/04/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/