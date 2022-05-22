Fond farewell to Margaret

TRIBUTE has been paid to a 'stalwart' Donemana community worker.

Margaret McLaughlin has departed her role as the long-serving manager of Dennett Interchange to take up a new role within community development.

An intregral part of the organisation - which has been in operation for over two decades - Margaret's time with the community group has seen a raft of services brought to the Donemana area.

At a recent function held in Floyds Restaurant, Ballymagorry, the Board of directors paid tribute to Margaret's work and made presentations of gifts.

A statement from Dennett Interchange read: The Board of Directors of Dennett Interchange wish to acknowledge the fantastic work and commitment of our recent resignation of our manager, Margaret McLaughlin.

"Dennett Interchange, now in its 26th year of operation, has been fortunate in employing and recruiting talented employees and volunteers over its many successful years involved in community development.

"Margaret leaves us for other employment following in her career in community development.

"Living locally Margaret has been a stalwart within and outside of the Donemana area.

"Affable and friendly, her ability to connect with people across all ages and diverse groups is core to her talent.

"Her knowledge and expertise in both finding and successfully applying for funding streams and support has been a hallmark of her work in the district.

"The networking and connection she makes across the private and public sectors of volunteer and statutory bodies tasked with making community development work for the man or women in the street are a unique talent."

Margaret overseen a number of different services throughout her time at Dennett Interchange with the services still operating including the hearing aid clinic, Luncheon Club, Meals on Wheels, community development support, the annual summer scheme, to name but a few.

The statement from the Board of Directors continued: "Dennett Interchange wish Margaret well for the future, and conscious that she does live locally, have fore warned her that 'this is not goodbye - it is rather au revoir as we hope to see her still drop into the office and run a professional eye over our ventures.

"The many services that are offered locally within and without the walls of Amity House - the headquarters of Dennett Interchange - are testimony to Margaret’s work and vision in collaboration with the Board of Directors .

"From the Board of Directors, staff and volunteers thank you Margaret. We look forward to your regular visits."