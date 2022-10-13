High performance in its purest form

Twelve years after the premiere of the first Audi R8 GT, Audi Sport GmbH is launching the second edition of this exclusive super sports car: the new Audi R8 Coupé V10 GT RWD.

The 5.2-litre, naturally-aspirated V10 engine’s output is boosted to 620PS (Combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 15.0 (18.8 UK mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 340), making it the most powerful rear-wheel drive unit in the history of the brand.

A new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for faster shifts and the new Torque Rear driving mode allows drivers to choose their own level of ESC support. This enables controlled and simultaneously precise oversteering. The seven-stage torque rear can be adjusted via the control satellite on the steering wheel.

The new R8 GT is limited to 333 units worldwide with just 15 allocated for the UK market – pricing is to be confirmed. New and exclusive exterior and interior features pay homage to the first generation of the R8 GT such as sequential numbering, special light alloy wheels, and an interior in a combination of black and red.

The R8 GT Says Goodbye to the V10 Engine

Compared with the R8 V10 performance RWD with 570PS, which forms the basis for the second edition of the R8 GT, Audi Sport GmbH is increasing the performance of the special model to bring it up to the same level as the quattro model. Specifically, this means: 620PS from 10 cylinders, 5.2 litres of displacement, and 565Nm, available from 6,400 until 7,000rpm (max: 8,700 rpm). As a result, the new R8 GT accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds, covers 0-124mph in 10.1 seconds, and reaches a top speed of up to 199mph.

Another decisive difference: a new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with even faster shift times. Thanks to an altered gear ratio and the associated higher speed, the new gearbox allows even more impressive acceleration in all gears. On top of that, there’s an exclusive design feature for the R8 GT: the intake manifold is painted in black.

New Torque Rear Drive Mode

For the first time, Audi Sport GmbH, which manufactures the new R8 GT largely by hand at Böllinger Höfe, is offering Torque Rear mode. Slippage is controlled on the rear axle by the traction control system (ASR). It is part of the ESC. Seven characteristic curves are stored in the ASR, offering different levels of support. Level one allows little slippage, while level seven allows a lot of slippage. The desired torque rear level can be set by turning the control satellite on the steering wheel. This function also enables a different adaptation as driving skills and road conditions develop. Depending on how that progresses and taking into account information from wheel speed sensors, steering angle, accelerator pedal position, and the selected gear, the engine control unit measures engine power on the rear axle.

Less Is More

Compared with the R8 Coupé V10 performance RWD, various measures resulted in a weight reduction of around 20kg to a total of 1,570kg (without driver). The exclusive 20-inch, 10-spoke wheels, which can be combined with high-performance Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, designed for road and racetrack use, play a key role in reducing weight. The lightweight forged wheels are based on Audi’s motorsport vehicles. The extremely powerful ceramic braking system, which is standard equipment in the R8 GT, saves additional weight.

In addition, there are R8 bucket seats and the performance sports suspension with the CFRP anti-roll bar. The front anti-roll bar is made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Together with the two coupling rod connections made of red anodized aluminium (which protects against corrosion), it reduces weight and increases road-holding and cornering dynamics. Even sportier R8 GT coilover suspension is available as an option. This allows you to individually adjust the trim position and the compression and rebound levels for your R8 GT. On delivery, R8 GT customers receive adjustment instructions and the corresponding tools.

A Look to Fit Its Status

To differentiate the new Audi R8 V10 GT RWD from its relatives, the special model is equipped with exclusive add-on parts. The first distinguishing feature is the black “R8 GT” lettering on the rear. All other emblems are in black. With the Carbon Aerokit in high gloss Black, which was developed in the wind tunnel, the package generates better stability on the road, and therefore also faster cornering speeds. In all, the Carbon Aerokit consists of the following attachments: front splitter, flics, side skirt covers, cW-elements on the sides of the rear bumper, a diffuser, and a rear wing with gooseneck suspension. This insert ensures optimum wing underflow and thus improves aerodynamic efficiency.

A carbon fibre engine cover and side blade, and door mirror housings in carbon high gloss will be further standard features on UK R8 GTs. Additional spec also includes the B&O sound system, an Alcantara diamond headlining and dark tinted laser headlamps.

In the style of its predecessor, the new R8 GT comes in matte Suzuka Gray. Alternatively, Tango Red Metallic, Mythos Black Metallic and Daytona Gray Metallic are available.

In the interior, Audi Sport GmbH continues its homage to the first R8 GT from 2010. The interior is crafted in a combination of black and red. This includes red belts – only available in the R8 GT from 12 years ago. The floor mats and the R8 bucket seats feature the lettering of the special model in black and red. One highlight: Customers can find the sequential numbering of their R8 GT in the middle of the selector lever, partially matted in the carbon inlay