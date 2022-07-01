Pay attention to the new Kia Ceed

The new Kia Ceed makes comfort a priority – whatever the weather outside.

The petrol and diesel engines deliver all the power, while complying with the latest Euro 6d emissions standard.

The new Kia is all about the latest in technology, technology that helps you stay alert and on course.

The system notices if you’re losing concentration by monitoring the pattern of the steering wheel, acceleration and overall length of the journey.

If your attention level seems low, it alerts you both visually and audibly. DAW+ also features a leading vehicle departure warning system that will alert you too if, for example, when in traffic, the car in front of you drives away and you don’t move.

Kia Connect services power your Kia with a number of connected services. Navigation is performed using live traffic data for the best possible route and journey time estimate, and your destination searches draw their results from the internet for maximum accuracy and relevance. You also have access to weather information, as well as live fuel prices for stations around you. And when you’ve almost arrived at your destination, Kia Connect helps you find public parking spaces, with pricing and availability for parking locations near you.

The front seats can be heated on cold days. Featuring three adjustable settings, the front seats warm up quickly and then level off after the desired temperature is reached. Plus there is fully automatic dual zone climate control.

Design and Build

As before, there's a choice of five-door hatchback, Sportswagon estate and ProCeed shooting brake body styles. Facelifts are usually about a bit of a nip and tuck, but this one sees a completely redesigned front end, with smarter headlamps flanking a 'tiger nose' front grille upgraded to a black gloss finish with satin chrome highlights.

Even more overt are the two large side air intakes shooting through the front bumper, creating a sportier look. At the rear, the surface between the LED combi lamps has been smoothed out to accommodate the company's latest brand emblem. And a glossy black diffuser has been added to the sportier rear bumper.

It's all a bit more up-market inside too, Kia having worked on the interior decor, introducing sophisticated soothing colours and more tactile materials. If you haven't tried a Ceed for a bit, the main change you'll notice with this current one is the addition of a frameless 10.25-inch centrally mounted display with infotainment, navigation and telematics connectivity features.

Driver-centric in its layout, the centre console is angled slightly towards the driver's seat for ease of use on the move.

In the rear, there's decent shoulder room for rear passengers by class standards. And out back in the standard hatch, there's a reasonable 395-litre boot. It's 594-litre for the ProCeed shooting brake and 625-litres for the Sportswagon estate.

Market and Model

The Ceed used to be one of the most affordable choices in the family hatchback segment, but because it's now only available in plush '3' or 'GT-Line'-spec trim levels and only with a relatively powerful 1.5 T-GDI petrol engine, prices start up at around £24,000. That gets you plush '3'-spec; if you want the sportier-looking 'GT-Line' version, you'll need around £25,000. the alternative Sportwagon estate comes only in '3'-spec trim - and costs just under £25,000. The stylised Proceed estate also comes only with the 1.5-litre T-GDI engine and costs just under £26,000.