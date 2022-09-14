HEALTH and Social Care arrangements for Monday 19 September 2022 are as follows:

The day of the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be a Bank Holiday.

Bank holiday arrangements for health and social care services are detailed below.

Hospital services

On Monday 19 September 2022, the Trusts will be operating enhanced Bank Holiday services in order to reduce the impact on patients and service users. Trusts will be offering a range of services in addition to those ordinarily provided on a Bank Holiday.

This means they will endeavour to maintain as many scheduled inpatient, day case and diagnostics services as possible with priority given to those people with greatest clinical need. Chemotherapy sessions will also be maintained.

Where your care will be affected by the Bank Holiday, the relevant Trust will be in contact with you.

GP Services

GP practices will be closed on Monday 19 September 2022.

If you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact GP Out of Hours(external link opens in a new window / tab).

GP Out of Hours will be operate from 6pm on Friday 16 September 2022 to 8am on Tuesday 20 September 2022.

Community Pharmacies

The majority of community pharmacies will be closed and a pharmacy rota(external link opens in a new window / tab) will be in place.

If you need a pharmacy on Monday 19 September 2022, please check the rota(external link opens in a new window / tab) to find a pharmacy near you.

Dental Practices

If you experience a dental problem, patients should ring their dental surgery or if they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dentist. Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or management of your urgent dental condition.

Optometry practices (Opticians)

If you have an urgent eye problem on Monday 19 September 2022, please contact your local Optometrist in the first instance.

If your Optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours Emergency Social Work Service

For social care emergency on Monday 19 September, please call the Regional Emergency Social Work Service 028 9504 9999.

You should always call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

If you or someone you know is in distress or despair call Lifeline on 0800 808 8000.