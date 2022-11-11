Newtownstewart Golf Club win Ulster Cup following an epic campaign

NEWTOWNSTEWART Golf Club have won this year's Ulster Cup following an epic campaign and many delays.

Team Captain, Ross Morrison, lifted the trophy in Dungannon Golf Club on Sunday, October 30.

Beginning the challenge with a close-fought victory over a very strong Ballyliffin side, the team went from strength to strength as they battled past Whitehead, Carnalea and Colin Valley.

A fine win over a well-prepared Malone side in the Quarter Finals led to a superb encounter with County Cavan in the Semi Finals which they edged by 4-3.

Unfortunately the final was disrupted badly by very wet conditions when it was run on Sunday 9th October and play was suspended after less than half the round was completed.

By that stage Newtownstewart who had adapted better to the day had established a lead in five matches and trailed in only one.

When play resumed on Sunday in blustery weather, Newtownstewart were able to maintain their advantage and completed their victory by a margin of 5.5 to 1.5.

This is now the third win in this competition for Newtownstewart, who had never won it before their triumph in 2014.

They won it again in 2020 when Covid disrupted the calendar so badly that the final was played in April 2021. It is also the one hundredth running of the Ulster Cup.

Club Captain John Armstrong congratulated Ross Morrison and his team consisting of David Irvine, Steven Irwin, Sean Glackin, Nigel Scott, Clement Crees, Colin McCrory and Adrian Sweeney. He also thanked the sponsor Mr Bill Miscampbell and the Golf Ireland officials who facilitated the competition.

He has spoken of his delight at the win and thanked the competitors and supporters in all the inter club competitions this year including Raymond Harkness who attended many of this year's matches until his sudden passing in August.