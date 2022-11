THERE was plenty of fun to be had across Strabane over the Halloween weekend with activities galore.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Sandra Duffy, joined the celebrations on Monday.

The celebrations rounded up on Monday night with a sparkling fireworks display lighting up the night sky.

Here's a selection of images with more in this week's edition, out now.

Photos: Karol McGonagle.