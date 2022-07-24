Monday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Sunday 24 July 2022 22:34
Here's the weather forecast for Monday from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Rain fails to dampen enthusiasm as SuperCupNI returns after absence
NI athlete 'the best I’ve been in a long time' after mental health battle
Tournament graduate returns to open SuperCupNI
Red Caps miss out on final spots
Derry cruise into All Ireland semi-finals
Countdown on for Armoy Road Races final entries
Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick share 54-hole lead at The Country Club
Baraclough ready to shoulder criticism
Ulster team named for URC semi-final against DHL Stormers
Furniture is removed from a flood-hit property in Ballycolman Estate. (Pic: Jonny Collins).
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Strabane Weekly News
31 Abercorn Square, Strabane
BT82 8AQ
Tel: 028 7188 6869